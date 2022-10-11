BWS Financial Comments on AXT, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) – BWS Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXT in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AXT’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

AXTI has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 35.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

