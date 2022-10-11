Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

BTEGF opened at $5.10 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.17.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.