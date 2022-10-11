Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Raised by Analyst

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

CARE stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $396.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.97 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Institutional Trading of Carter Bankshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

