Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Oct 11th, 2022

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNLGet Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Broadstone Net Lease’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

