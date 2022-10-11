Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $45.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.13. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

