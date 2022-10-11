Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPG. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

