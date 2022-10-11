Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Boosted by Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Friday, October 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

AEM stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

