Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered by DA Davidson

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Equity Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $496.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 28.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $13,122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.