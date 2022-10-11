Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $131.90 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 189,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

