Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Increased by Analyst

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $557.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.63. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

