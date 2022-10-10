Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.