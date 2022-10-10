Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.