PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $161.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. The company has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.55.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.