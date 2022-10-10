Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Intel stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

