SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 9.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

