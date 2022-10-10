Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

