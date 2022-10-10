Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP opened at $161.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
