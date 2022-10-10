iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $358.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

