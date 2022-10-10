iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.8% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.12. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.