Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 344 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.