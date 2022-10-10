Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1,126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

