Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 160,749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 303,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

