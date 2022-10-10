Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $166.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.