Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

