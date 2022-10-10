Montis Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

