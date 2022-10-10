Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 58,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.