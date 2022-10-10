iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,536,000.

IVV opened at $364.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $358.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

