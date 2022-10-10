Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $294.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

