Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 623 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.