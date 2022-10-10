Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.05. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

