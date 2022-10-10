Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.62.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.