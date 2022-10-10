Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $232.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.30 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

