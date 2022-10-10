Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP opened at $161.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

