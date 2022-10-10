3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at 3M
In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
3M Stock Down 3.2 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
