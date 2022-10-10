Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
