StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,085 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.