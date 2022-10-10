Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 7,612 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $88.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.