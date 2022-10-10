Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $460.48 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $443.64 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

