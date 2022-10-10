PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $149.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. PPG Industries traded as low as $106.93 and last traded at $107.00, with a volume of 2350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

