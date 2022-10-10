Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

