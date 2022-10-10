Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $101.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

