Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.79 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

