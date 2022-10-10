Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 171,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $84.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

