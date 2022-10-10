Northstar Group Inc. Sells 212 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $138.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

