Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $58.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.