Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Has $22.52 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $364.33 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $358.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.12.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

