Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160,749.7% in the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 304,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 303,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.62.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.