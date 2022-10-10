StoneX Group Inc. Invests $607,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 339,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,484 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.