Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lowered by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 5.6% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $496.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.88 and a 200-day moving average of $468.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

