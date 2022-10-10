Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Varenne Capital Partners

Varenne Capital Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 32.0% of Varenne Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

